Will Seo Kang Joon and Park Seo Joon join Boyfriend on Demand? Fan reports surprise shoot with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

A fresh round of speculation is taking over online communities as fans begin to wonder if actors Seo Kang Joon and Park Seo Joon are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming high-concept romance drama Boyfriend On Demand (also known as Monthly Boyfriend). While no official announcement has been made, a fan account describing a potential on-site sighting of the two stars has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The buzz started when a post on a Korean online forum claimed, “I heard that Jisoo and Seo Kang Joon were here, so I ran outside. Turns out they were filming - that’s a fact. They were wearing pink varsity jackets from some university. Jisoo had a headband on and looked really pretty. I also saw Park Seo Joon.” While the author didn’t provide photo evidence, the detailed description quickly picked up traction across social media platforms and fan forums.

Given the nature of the post and the popularity of the stars mentioned, fans wasted no time in speculating whether Seo Kang Joon and Park Seo Joon are gearing up for either cameo appearances or possibly even support roles in Boyfriend On Demand. With the drama already confirmed to star Seo In Guk and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, the potential addition of more A-list talent has only amplified anticipation for what was already one of the most talked-about upcoming releases of the year.

So far, neither Seo Kang Joon’s nor Park Seo Joon’s management agencies have issued any comment in response to the rumors. Likewise, the production team behind Boyfriend On Demand has chosen to remain silent, neither confirming nor denying the involvement of the two actors. In the absence of official statements, the speculation continues to grow, with fans eagerly analyzing every detail and possible clue that may point to their participation.

Meanwhile, Boyfriend On Demand itself presents a unique and futuristic premise. Set in a society where individuals can subscribe to personalized, AI-generated boyfriends in a virtual world, the drama explores the blurred lines between digital affection and real-life emotions. The story revolves around what happens when these virtual relationships begin to take shape in the real world, raising questions about love, authenticity, and identity in a tech-driven age.

Leading the project is director Kim Jung Sik, whose previous work includes crowd favorites such as Work Later, Drink Now, Strong Girl Namsoon, and No Gain No Love. Known for blending humor with emotional depth, Kim’s approach to storytelling has been praised for its relatability and innovative flair, making him the perfect choice for a series rooted in both fantasy and grounded emotional arcs.

