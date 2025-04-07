General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Catch Josslyn Lying About Her Secret Mission?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, April 6, 2025: Secrets swirl in Port Charles as Jason grows suspicious, Lucky seeks justice, and Ava digs for dirt.
General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 7, tease a tension-filled day as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) questions Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) story, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) pushes for Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) to face consequences, and Ava Jerome (Maura West) corners Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) for answers. Major drama is brewing!
At the hospital, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will empathize with Kai Taylor’s (Jens Austin Astrup) desperate desire to return to the football field. Despite the shady nature of Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) offer, Trina understands why Kai is willing to take the risk.
Meanwhile, Ava will make a surprise visit to Elizabeth, firing off questions about the accident. Elizabeth will grow suspicious, unaware that Ava is secretly trying to confirm what she’s learned about Ric Lansing’s (Rick Hearst) sabotaged brakes. It won’t take Ava long to connect the dots and realize Kristina may be responsible, setting the stage for Ava to potentially use this explosive information to her advantage.
In Ric’s hospital room, he’ll recall seeing a panicked Kristina at the crash site. Although Ric might reveal his memory to Ava or Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), he’ll likely keep Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) in the dark for now.
Elsewhere, emotions will run high in the chapel as Lucky declares Kristina must be held accountable. However, Kristina will desperately plead with him to keep quiet, fearing prison time and irreparable damage to her bond with Molly. Although Lucky will be furious, it seems he’ll agree to stay silent—for now.
Across town at Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) house, Jason will question Josslyn’s fabricated trip to Easter Island. Since Josslyn has secretly been undergoing WSB training, her cover story won’t hold up under Jason’s scrutiny. Sensing inconsistencies, Jason will grow increasingly suspicious, realizing Josslyn may be hiding something important.
As secrets threaten to explode all over Port Charles, Jason’s instincts may push him closer to the truth about Josslyn’s double life. Will he uncover her deception before it’s too late? Stay tuned to General Hospital for all the twists and turns ahead.