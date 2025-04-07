Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Get Caught Lying About the Shooting?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 7, tease a drama-filled episode as Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) faces tough questions from JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about her involvement in the shooting. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) hides crucial evidence, and Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) questionable choice could threaten her relationship.

Gabi finds herself under fire when JJ has a startling flashback—reminding him how close Gabi once came to shooting EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). As JJ recalls Gabi’s past behavior, he’ll start to doubt her current story. Although Gabi insists she only learned about the shooting through Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), JJ won’t be so easily convinced.

Determined to uncover the truth, JJ will press Gabi for answers and realize she doesn’t have a solid alibi. Things could escalate quickly as JJ bluntly asks if Gabi was the one who pulled the trigger, leading to a heated confrontation that leaves Gabi outraged.

Elsewhere, Rafe will make a shady move by concealing evidence. After removing a hidden bug he planted at the DiMera mansion, Rafe will listen closely for clues about EJ’s shooter. However, rather than hand anything over to the police, Rafe will likely keep the recording under wraps—worried that it could implicate him or stir up more trouble.

Meanwhile, Jada’s night takes a dangerous turn. After going home with a tipsy Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), she risks even more fallout in her relationship with Rafe. Once Rafe finds out where Jada spent the night, his anger will erupt, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.

With Rafe and Jada’s relationship already hanging by a thread, this latest drama could push them toward a full-blown breakup. As tensions mount, Jada and Shawn’s bond might deepen, raising the possibility of a new romance. Rafe, on the other hand, may predict Jada moving on—and start thinking about moving on himself.

As secrets pile up and loyalties are tested, will Gabi be exposed as the real shooter? And will Jada and Rafe’s crumbling relationship open the door to new love and old flames? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for all the twists and turns ahead.