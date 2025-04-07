The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: Who Dies in Finale Episode? Find Out

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 finale.

The White Lotus show truly never fails to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, and the same happened with the season three finale when it was finally revealed who, surprisingly, dies in this season.

In episode 8 of the beloved HBO show, it seems that the Ratliff family is the one who won't see the light of day, but the people who bid adieu to the world were actually Rick, his beau, Chelsea, and Jim Hollinger. The episode surely took everyone by surprise when it was revealed that Jim is actually Rick’s father.

After Jim spills not-so-good words about Rick's mother, Rick shoots him, which results in a shootout with Jim’s bodyguards, amid which, Chelsea gets shot and dies. It is the sensitive guard, Gaitok, who shoots Rick, causing his demise at the resort.

When it comes to Chelsea’s passing, it seems that the showmakers did tease previously that she would eventually die as she was present during the jewellery store robbery and was also a victim of a snake bite.

As far as the Ratliffs go, the plot was set to make it seem like the family members are not going to make it when Timothy tries to kill himself and his family with poisoned Piña Coladas, but he ends up knocking the glasses out of their hands.

Later, the youngest Ratliff, Lochlan, unknowingly tries making a smoothie from the same blender that his father used to make Piña Coladas, accidentally poisoning himself. Timothy notices and helps Lochlan out.

The audience can catch all episodes of The White Lotus season 1,2 & 3 on Max.

