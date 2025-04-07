NewJeans vs ADOR: Why did NJZ change its name post injunction defeat? All we know about possible HYBE return

NewJeans recently lost the injunction case against ADOR and, as a result, had to do away with their new moniker—NJZ. The girl group members mentioned that they respect the court's ruling but were disappointed with it, and thus, decided to go on a hiatus. Following that, their newly launched team Instagram account and their parents' joint account, which acted as NJZ's PR, saw a change in the username, sparking speculations of a possible end of conflict between the group and the agency, leading to their reunion.

Recently, NewJeans changed their Instagram account, njz_official, to mhdhh_friends and their parents' account from njz_pr to mhdhh_pr. The changed account name might represent the initials of the five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. This move came a few days after the quintet announced a temporary halt to all their activities. A few days later, the group did away with the name NJZ, leading to rumors that it might have been a culmination of their legal and public dispute with ADOR and its parent company, HYBE.

However, that might not be the case owing to the members' parents letting fans know about the girls' position through an official statement. They mentioned that their daughters were unwilling to go back to work with the agency and "this decision was taken after sufficient discussion with the families." The statement also explained why they did not legally challenge the group's decision, even after mentioning their intention to do so soon.

The parents wrote, "The members deeply trust each other and are united, as they had promised not to take legal action unless all five members agreed." They also mentioned that five members meet up frequently, indicating that they had not given up after the court's verdict against them. The parents accused ADOR of media play and stated, "As parents, we cannot send our children back there.”

One industry insider noted that the changing of the account names to mhdhh_friends "seems to be a response to the court ruling, not a sign of retreat. It looks more like a regrouping phase focused on long-term legal strategy rather than independent promotions."

