G-Dragon DROPS Kim Soo Hyun from Telepathy song remake for Good Day; know who is included instead

Recently, it was revealed what type of song was created through G-Dragon's Good Day project. After careful deliberation, G-Dragon decided on the iconic 80s song, Telepathy by Dosi Brothers. A preview of the groovy remake version of the song was released on April 6, ahead of its 7th episode's premiere. It showcased a diverse cast, including K-pop idols, actors, TV personalities, and chefs. However, the preview saw the notable absence of Kim Soo Hyun from the preview, amid his ongoing dating scandal.

The MBC variety show brought together talented individuals for the creation of a banger. Jo Se Ho, Jung Hyung Don, Defconn, Code Kunst, Hwang Jung Min, Lee Soo Hyuk, Im Siwan, Hwang Kwang Hee, Jung Hae In, Kian84, Hong Jin Kyung, Kim Go Eun, Chef Ahn Sung Jae, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, aespa and CL were the ones who contributed in the song. They worked together towards the fulfillment of the central mission of the G-Dragon-hosted show— production of the song of the year. However, Kim Soo Hyun, who was part of the 88-liners episode, was missing from the preview shots.

Watch the fun preview of Good Day’s latest episode here:

The other guests of the episode, including Jung Hae In and Im Si Wan were included in the BIGBANG members' song production. Kim Soo Hyun’s exclusion might be due to him currently being accused of dating a minor Kim Sae Ron and facing immense backlash due to that. Previously, on fan demand, Good Day reduced the screen time of the actor from the group shots and removed his individual portions from the final aired episode. The groovy Telepathy remake already seemed like a hit from the preview clip.

G-Dragon launched the recording session with his unique reinterpretation of Telepathy, infusing it with spontaneous rap, and creative twists. Witnessing this transformation, Hwang Kwang Hee was left stunned, praising G-Dragon's talent, exclaiming, “This is insane. He’s a true artist." As a producer of the song, G-Dragon provided meticulous vocal coaching to Jung Hae In, advising him to approach the lyrics with an actor's mindset. His performance significantly improved after incorporating G-Dragon's feedback.

