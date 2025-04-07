The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam Survive His Medical Crisis After Collapsing?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler, April 7, 2025: Life hangs in the balance as Steffy spreads heartbreaking news and Brooke faces rejection at Forrester Creations.
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 7, promise an intense and emotional episode as Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) fate is revealed. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be forced to share devastating updates, and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t get the answer she’s hoping for from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).
After collapsing outside the Spencer mansion with a head wound, Liam was rushed to the hospital thanks to Steffy’s quick thinking. Unfortunately, doctors discovered Liam has an intracranial hemorrhage—an extremely dangerous condition that left him flatlining and Steffy terrified for his life.
On Monday, Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) and her team will fight to stabilize Liam. Although they’ll likely succeed in reviving him, Liam will remain in critical condition and may require emergency surgery.
As Steffy anxiously waits for updates, she’ll break the difficult news to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), who’s currently looking after Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras). Finn will have to explain Liam’s situation to Kelly in a gentle, kid-friendly way, reassuring her that the doctors are doing everything they can.
Later, Steffy may also deliver the crushing news to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who will be overwhelmed with guilt for leaving Liam just before the crisis hit. Bill’s realization could lead to some heavy emotional fallout.
Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Brooke will attempt to reignite her romance with Ridge. However, Ridge will stand firm in his loyalty to Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig), leaving Brooke disappointed for now. Although a future reunion isn’t off the table, Ridge is committed to Taylor at this point.
As Liam fights for his life and emotions run high throughout Los Angeles, will he pull through and reunite with his loved ones? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to see if hope and healing are on the horizon.