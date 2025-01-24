BLACKPINK’s Rosé joins Lady Gaga for surprise cameo in Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red’s Fat, Juicy & Wet music video; WATCH

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in the headlines again with her surprising cameo in Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red’s collaboration single, Fat, Juicy & Wet. Previously, the K-pop star and Bruno Mars came together for the track APT, which went viral around the world. However, this recent collaboration has left fans excited as they are getting to see new sides of Rosé.

On January 24, 2025, at midnight EST, Bruno Mars released a new single titled Fat, Juicy & Wet alongside Sexyy Red. However, the surprise is at the end of the video, where Rosé from BLACKPINK makes a surprising cameo with none other than pop star Lady Gaga. They both join the party and dance along with the song. The appearance has left fans shocked, as it had been under wraps for a long time.

Watch Fat, Juicy & Wet music video:

Previously, Bruno Mars collaborated with Rosé on the song APT, which became an instant hit. The song is currently at no. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the music video has already surpassed 900 million views. On the other hand, he also released the track Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga, which also became viral and is currently set at no. 1 in the Hot 100 chart.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Advertisement

Previously, the K-pop star shared the exciting news of working with THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by YG Entertainment producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, more join G-Dragon’s music project in Good Day teaser; watch