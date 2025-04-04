POLL: Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, or Lucifer; which of these movie franchises is the most exciting for you to watch? VOTE

Film franchises have been a part of the cinema industry for many years, providing us with entertainment through multiple installments featuring the same characters and worlds. While some films create expansive universes, others go on to become full-fledged franchises.

In South Indian cinema, several movie franchises have emerged, many of which enjoy a massive fan base. Among popular franchises like Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF, and Lucifer, which one excites you the most as an audience member? Let us know by casting your vote.

The Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas in the lead role, consists of two major films — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. This epic, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, set a new benchmark in Indian cinema and significantly influenced the evolution of film franchising.

Following in those footsteps, the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 offered a gripping action saga of Rocky Bhai and his rise to power. This tale of ambition and grandeur has become a beloved staple in Indian cinematic history.

In 2024, Allu Arjun returned to the big screen with Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film has evolved into a franchise and is set to continue with a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Finally, the Lucifer franchise, starring Mohanlal, was expanded this year with its second installment, L2: Empuraan. While the film is still running in theaters, a third sequel is already in the works — tentatively titled L3: The Beginning (rumored to be L3: Azrael), featuring American actor Rick Yune as the main antagonist.

