Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Saira Banu pays touching tribute to ‘exceptional human being’; recalls his love for omelettes, kite flying, and sher-o-shayari

Manoj Kumar was a legend who contributed highly to the rich history of the Indian film industry. Sadly, today (April 4, 2025) he breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. A while ago, his co-star and industry friend Saira Banu gave a touching tribute to him, talking fondly about the things he loved and how he made her feel while filming for the movie, Shaadi. Read on!

The passing away of 87-year-old veteran actor Manoj Kumar shook the Indian film industry and his fans. Since morning, his admirers have been sharing lovely anecdotes about the acting legend and the fond memories they made with him. Senior actress Saira Banu was also among them who had the privilege to work with the late star in the 1962 film, Shaadi.

In her recent Instagram post, Saira Ji stated that the classic movie holds a special place in her heart as she was paired with Manoj Kumar for the first time. She went on to recall that since she was shy and extremely awkward on set, especially during romantic scenes, her understanding and graceful co-star would simply walk away from the set whenever her solo shots were being filmed so that she felt at ease. Even though both of them were people of few words, there was an unexplainable comfort in their working relationship.

While fondly talking about Manoj Kumar, the Shagird actress stated that he had the deepest admiration for her ‘Sahib’, actor Dilip Kumar. “The bond they shared was beautiful cooking together, trying out new versions of omelettes, flying kites, and engaging in sher-o-shayari for hours,” she expressed.

Saira Banu’s loving tribute to Manoj Kumar:

Going back in time, she recalled the late legend, with great affection, began imitating Dilip Ji’s mannerisms during the making of the film, Aadmi, filling the moment with warmth and camaraderie. Moreover, when she decided not to continue her film career after getting married to Dilip Kumar, she had already signed Purab Aur Paschim opposite Manoj Kumar.

But like the gentleman that he was, the Mera Naam Joker actor stated that he would rather shelve the film than cast someone else in Saira Banu’s place. The legendary actress concluded her lengthy post by expressing, “Today, Manoj ji is no longer with us but someone like him never truly leaves. Rest in peace, Manoj ji. You were not just an exceptional actor, an exceptional human being.”

