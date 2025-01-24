Kim Soo Hyun, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, more join G-Dragon’s music project in Good Day teaser; watch

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to premiere his variety show, along with PD Kim Tae Ho, titled Good Day. Ahead of its premiere, a new teaser has been released featuring an extensive list of guests, promising many fun and interesting conversations. From Kim Soo Hyun to SEVENTEEN’s BSS, many celebrities from the entertainment world will come together for a special project.

On January 24, 2024, the production team of the upcoming variety show Good Day released a new teaser featuring G-Dragon having deep conversations with his guests. The teaser opens with the K-pop star expressing his belief in the transformative power of music. He fondly recalls a time when year-end events were filled with memorable collaborations, where artists came together to perform or record songs. However, he notes that such moments have become rare in recent years.

Determined to revive that spirit, G-Dragon reveals his plan to create a meaningful song to close out the year. He envisions himself as a bridge connecting talented individuals from different fields. To realize his goal, he enlists an impressive lineup of stars, including Hwang Jung Min, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Yim Si Wan, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, chef Anh Sung Jae, CODE KUNST, Kian84, Cho Sae Ho, and Hong Jin Kyung.

All the artists listen to G-Dragon’s vision closely and resonate with what he wishes to create. Soon after, the teaser also showcases their playful side, where they participate in fun activities while remaining determined to create music.

Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the ‘Song of the Year.’ Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung Don, 12 years after their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival, has drawn particular attention. Additionally, his close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will also interact with individuals from various fields.

The show is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC and global streaming platform Disney+.

