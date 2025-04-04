Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Here's how Salman Khan's film is competing with Mohanlal starrer

Among all the Eid 2025 releases, Salman Khan's Sikandar and Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan were the biggest contenders to storm the box office. While Empuraan hit the cinemas on March 27, the Salman Khan starrer arrived 3 days later on March 30. Since Sikandar has completed its 6 days of release, here's comparing the day-wise box office performances of Sikandar and L2 Empuraan at the worldwide box office.

Sikandar remains far behind L2 Empuraan in global markets

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan took a historic start at the box office by storming Rs 67 crore on its release day. In comparison, Salman Khan's Sikandar could put up an opening day of Rs 50.25 crore.

Further, Empuraan dipped down a little and collected Rs 34.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 35 crore on Day 3, before making Rs 39 crore on Day 4 and wrapping its opening weekend at a strong figure of Rs 175.50 crore gross globally.

In contrast, Sikandar recorded a better Day 2 than Empuraan and clocked Rs 44.50 crore, thanks to the Eid Holiday. However, it couldn't maintain the same pace and witnessed a downward trajectory soon after festive holidays got over. The AR Murugadoss directorial further collected Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13 crore on Day 4.

The Day 5 of Empuraan coincided with Eid holiday where it grossed over Rs 26.25 crore, followed by Rs 17.55 crore on Basi Eid, i.e. Day 6, taking the total 6-day cume to Rs 219 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

In comparison, Sikandar witnessed massive drops on Day 5 and Day 6 since they were working days. The movie could clock only Rs 8 crore on its fifth day, followed by Rs 6.50 crore on the sixth day. The total 6-day cume of Sikandar reached Rs 150.75 crore gross globally.

Empuraan maintains a SOLID LEAD of Rs 69 crore over Sikandar globally

As a result, the Mohanlal starrer recorded a huge lead of Rs 69 crore over Sikandar in 6 days of theatrical run. Currently, Empuraan is heading towards the lifetime box office collections of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore) and is expected to do a business of more than Rs 250 crore gross globally. On the other hand, the AR Murugadoss-directed movie is likely to wrap somewhere around Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Day-wise box office comparison of L2 Empuraan and Sikandar at the worldwide box office:

Day L2 Empuraan Sikandar 1 Rs 67 crore Rs 50.25 crore 2 Rs 34.5 crore Rs 44.50 crore 3 Rs 35 crore Rs 28.50 crore 4 Rs 39 crore Rs 13 crore 5 Rs 26.25 crore Rs 8 crore 6 Rs 17.55 crore Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 219.30 crore Rs 150.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

