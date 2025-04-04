Eid 2025 Box Office Verdict: L2 Empuraan and Mad Square emerge victorious; Sikandar and Robinhood disappoint

Eid 2025 witnessed a handful of releases across the different film industries in India. It's been sufficient time now, so let’s take a look at the box office verdicts of all the major festive releases.

Empuraan emerges as the biggest blockbuster; Mad Square beats Robinhood

The Mohanlal starrer political action drama was released on March 27 and has completed around 9 days at the box office. The movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran turned out to be an All Time Blockbuster at the global box office, storming over Rs 230 crore. The movie is now racing to claim the No. 1 spot by surpassing the lifetime box office collection of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore).

Telugu movie Mad Square was released on March 28 along with Nithiin’s Robinhood. Interestingly, the former posted a healthy total and managed to impress the audience while Robinhood disappointed big time.

Mad Square bagged a blockbuster verdict while Robinhood turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar eyes an unfortunate end

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, was released on Sunday, March 30. The movie has completed 6 days of release, so it's too early to give it a box office verdict. However, looking at its box office performance, the action drama is heading nowhere but a big disappointment.

For the unversed, the movie has clocked over Rs 150 crore in its 6 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Its domestic gross box office collection is around Rs 104 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can hit the Rs 200 crore mark or not.

Which one of the above-mentioned titles did you watch in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

