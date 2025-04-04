L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 9: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's political actioner adds Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Friday
Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan is holding up well at the box office. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial added Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on Day 9.
Malayalam flick L2 Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the titular role along with an ensemble cast is trending very well at the box office. The Eid release movie continued its glorious run at the ticket window.
L2 Empuraan adds Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on the 2nd Friday
Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, the political action drama has been performing extremely well ever since it hit the cinemas. After smashing a historic opening of Rs 14 crore, the Mohanlal starrer stormed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 5, becoming the fastest Malayalam movie to do so.
The movie further witnessed an overwhelming trend and grossed Rs 70 crore in its extended opening week of 8 days. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 2.50 crore to the tally today on Day 9, taking the total cume to Rs 73 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.
L2 Empuraan to face new releases from next weekend
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan will have to share screen count with next weekend's releases- Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Marana Mass, and others. Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar is also releasing on the same day.
It will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala or not. If it manages to achieve this feat, it will bag another historic record.
Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|1
|Rs 14 crore
|2
|Rs 8.50 crore
|3
|Rs 9 crore
|4
|Rs 11 crore
|5
|Rs 10.50 crore
|6
|Rs 8.50 crore
|7
|Rs 5.50 crore
|8
|Rs 3.50 crore
|9
|Rs 2.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 73 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
