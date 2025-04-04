Sean Diddy Charged With Two New Criminal Counts Alleging Trafficking Ahead of Trial: Everything We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Sean Diddy Combs faces two new charges a month before his trial begins! On April 4, a new indictment was made public by federal prosecutors in New York, obtained by People magazine.

According to the document, the rapper has been accused of one additional count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced music mogul was previously facing three counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. With the new charges, the total now stands at five criminal counts.

As per the outlet, the indictment centers around Diddy’s infamous alleged “freak-offs”—a loose term used to describe “elaborate and produced sex performances,” as mentioned by the prosecutors. The rapper has denied participating in the alleged freak-offs.

According to the document, Diddy and his associates would lure people under the pretense of romance, then use “force, threats of force, and coercion” to compel them to take part in the alleged events.

The rapper has been incarcerated since September of last year at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been accused of multiple federal charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He is currently awaiting trial, which is set to commence on May 5.

Recently, one of the sexual harassment cases against Diddy was dismissed after the complainant failed to reveal her identity despite a legal warning. It was the second of several lawsuits against the rapper to be dismissed by a judge.

At the time, his attorneys expressed confidence that more lawsuits would be dismissed due to issues with anonymity. Although it was a small legal victory for him, the recent developments have further complicated the case.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

