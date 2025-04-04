L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal starrer scripts history; becomes first ever Malayalam film to bag Rs 100 crore theatrical share globally

Starring Mohanlal in the leading role, L2 Empuraan is storming the box office these days. The political action drama directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is doing wonders at the box office.

L2 Empuraan writes history; bags Rs 100 crore theatrical share

Empuraan is making waves at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. After setting multiple benchmarks, the political action drama has now recorded a historic theatrical share of Rs 100 crore from the global markets. Empuraan has emerged as the first-ever Malayalam movie to achieve this feat.

The worldwide gross box office collection of L2 Empuraan has reached the Rs 235 crore mark. It is racing towards the No.1 spot by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore). Looking at the current trends, the Mohanlal starrer has the potential to emerge as the first ever Malayalam movie to clock over Rs 250 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.

It has collected around Rs 87 crore at the Kerala box office alone, while the rest of India contributed around Rs 30 crore till now.

The movie will face a handful of new releases from April 10- Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Marana Mass, and others. Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar is also releasing on the same day. It will be interesting to see how L2 Empuraan performs from next weekend.

L2 Empuraan in cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

