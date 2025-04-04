Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's mass action drama registers SOLID pre-sales of Rs 3 crore; BUMPER opening on cards

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Sunil and others, is all set to hit the cinemas soon. The trailer of the mass action drama has finally been released today and it is receiving a raving response.

Good Bad Ugly clocks Rs 3 crore of pre-sales in Tamil Nadu

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly took a bumper start in its advance booking. The full-fledged advance sales of the much-awaited movie opened on the eve of March 4 in Tamil Nadu. Surprisingly, it clocked around Rs 3 crore of pre-sales in just 2 hours across the 1000 shows in the home state.

With 6 days prior to the release, the terrific advance sales indicate a phenomenal start at the box office. If the movie continues its pre-bookings at a similar pace, it shall do wonders at the ticket window. Don't be surprised if the movie emerges as the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar, surpassing the previous best, Valimai (Rs 28 crore) at the Kollywood box office.

Will Good Bad Ugly end the dearth of HITS for Ajith Kumar?

Ajith Kumar's previous few releases couldn't impress the audience much and failed to deliver at the box office. His last release was Vidaamuyarchi which took a good start but failed to maintain the momentum further, thus ending up being a failure.

If all goes well, Good Bad Ugly will end the dearth of hits for Ajith Kumar by emerging a successful venture.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas on April 10th

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas on April 10th. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

