Sikandar Region-Wise Box Office Collections: Analyzing where the Salman Khan starrer has performed better than the others

Sikandar Region-Wise Box Office Collections: Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others, is not performing well at the box office. The movie took a decent start of Rs 25 crore net on Sunday. On day 2 and day 3, coinciding with Eid and Bassi Eid respectively, it collected Rs 27 crore and Rs 18.50 crore. After the Eid effect started to wear-off, so did the movie's collections.

Advertisement

On its first Wednesday, Sikandar dropped by over 50 percent to net Rs 8.50 crore, and then on Thursday, the action-drama could only manage Rs 4.75 crore. Now on its first Friday, the film has put up an estimated Rs 3 crore. This suggests a sorry fate for the Eid release, and a miserable result for Salman Khan, who has been synonymous to being the undisputed Sultan of Eid.

While Sikandar has not performed well at the box office in India and is set to seal a disastrous fate, there are few things worth specifying about the festive release's collections. Around 70 percent of Sikandar's total collections have come outside the top Indian national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis. Most of the collections have come from non-national chains, smaller national chains and single screens.

The Muslim hotspots across India helped the movie hold well at the box office on day 2 and day 3. Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar had collections on Bassi Eid, similar to the Eid holiday on Monday. This also means that the collections put up by these three states on Tuesday were higher even than the opening day. There was a little Eid leftover also seen on Thursday, with few theatres in these states registering higher collections than they did on the opening day. With these regions coming back to normal now, it will be very difficult for Sikandar to add anything substantial.

Advertisement

States like Punjab and Gujarat have completely rejected the actioner and that is alarming. Gujarat is infact one of the few states with heavy inclination towards mass content. In the southern states, it has been a complete L2 Empuraan domination. The new Malayalam movie is all set to emerge the highest grossing film in Kerala. Mohanlal has yet again proven that age is just a number. He continues to be a trailblazer for Mollywood.

Salman Khan has a lot to ponder, after the lukewarm reception to one of his most anticipated movies. What kind of movie would you like to see Salman in, next? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sikandar.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss' movie looks to net around Rs 3 crore; maintains low-level run in 2nd weekend