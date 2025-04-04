Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Update: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie crosses Rs 150 crore mark
Salman Khan’s action drama Sikandar crossed the Rs 150 crore mark today on Day 6 at the worldwide box office. Details Inside.
The Eid 2025 release Sikandar, led by Megastar Salman Khan, turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The action drama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, has started crawling now.
Sikandar crosses Rs 150 crore mark on Day 6 worldwide
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. Out of this, around Rs 104.50 crore came from the Indian markets; the overseas territories contributed about Rs 46 crore.
Sikandar took 6 days to smash the Rs 150 crore mark, which makes it one of the slowest Salman Khan movies to achieve this feat in the past 10-12 years. The next few days will be very crucial for Sikandar to articulate where the movie is heading by the end of its theatrical run. It will be interesting to see if the movie can touch the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office.
Shockingly, Sikandar turned out to be the biggest flop of Salman Khan since Yuvvraaj (2008). To be precise, the movie is an even bigger flop than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and others, considering its cost of production and remuneration.
Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:
|Days
|Gross India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 44.50 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 6.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 151 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
