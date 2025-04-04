Veera Dheera Sooran Tamil Nadu Box Office: Chiyaan Vikram's action drama holds well; grosses Rs 29 crore in 8 days
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is performing decently at the box office. The action drama, directed by SU Arun Kumar, has posted a respectable total in its theatrical run so far.
Veera Dheera Sooran grosses Rs 29 crore in Tamil Nadu
Bankrolled by HR Pictures, Veera Dheera Sooran received positive word-of-mouth from the audience. The movie has grossed over Rs 29 crore in its 8-day theatrical run at the Kollywood box office. This is a reasonable total, considering the film faced unexpected legal troubles on its release day.
Co-starring SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj, Veera Dheera Sooran is nearing the Rs 45 crore mark at the global box office.
Based on its box office trends, the movie is expected to continue attracting a section of the audience for the next few days. Since there are no major new releases this weekend in Tamil Nadu, Veera Dheera Sooran is likely to benefit. However, the film won't enjoy a completely clear run, as Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated movie Good Bad Ugly is set to hit cinemas on April 10th.
Day-wise box office collection of Veera Dheera Sooran at the Tamil box office are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Nadu Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 3.55 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.35 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 6.65 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.30 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.70 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2.10 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.85 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 29 crore
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 in cinemas
Veera Dheera Sooran is now available to watch at cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
