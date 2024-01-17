Branding in Seongsu stills: Lomon and Kim Ji Eun swap souls in upcoming romance drama

Branding in Seongsu featuring Lomon and Kim Ji Eun is all geared up for its release this February. The thriller romance webseries is much anticipated due to its stellar cast and an intriguing plotline. The drama will deal with business and supernatural themes and bring them together. Here is a look at the latest stills released.

Branding in Seongsu stills featuring Lomon and Kim Ji Eun

On January 16, the stills from the upcoming webseries Branding in Seongsu were released. The pictures revealed Lomon's character So Eun Ho in various situations. The character is a carefree person until his soul swaps with Kim Ji Eun's character Kang Na Eon. This changes him into a dedicated person who wants to do the right thing. In one of the stills, he can be seen taking part in a protest. In another, he is seen wearing a suit and seems to have lot less concerns in life.

