It's that time of the year when Rohit Shetty is set to appear on Television again! Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi makers gear up for the 14th season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry have been roped in to be a part of this stunt-based reality series. One name among them is Shilpa Shinde!

After her controversial stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Shilpa Shinde will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla to learn about her excitement about participating in the show. We also asked Shilpa the reason for consciously being away from screens after Jhalak.

Shilpa Shinde talks about rejecting offers:

When asked the reason for not accepting offers of several shows, Shilpa Shinde shared, "I had received shows but the Covid is yet to end for the producers. Firstly, they offer the show and then they say that the budget is less. Before telling the story they say that the budget is less. So when one says this then I don't do it. Every time we don't work for money."

She continued, "Aapko ek subject bhi pasand aata hai, aapko ek story bhi pasand aati hai lekin aapko cast ussi ko karna hai joh kam paise mei kare, toh aap kam paise walo ko phone karo (laughs) Muje mat karo. (Sometimes you like a subject or a story. But they want to cast someone who will charge less. So, instead of me, they should call someone who charges less. Don't call me)."

Speaking about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 offer, Shilpa shared how she received the offer respectfully due to which she accepted it. She revealed, "Here, no one asked me 'Why I rejected the show many times? Why I didn't do it? Your fans want to see you so we are giving huge money to you.' No one told me this! They respectfully offered the show and that is how it should be."

Everything about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

From the entertainment world, several celebrities like Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra are confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As per reports, this year Rohit Shetty and the contestants will shoot for the show in Romania, Europe, instead of Cape Town, South Africa. Reportedly, the contestants are expected to fly for the shoot by the end of this month.

