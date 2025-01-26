BTS’ album Map of the Soul: 7- The Journey becomes 9th album to receive Gold Certification in UK

BTS, the popular K-pop group, has added yet another achievement to their long list. The group’s album Map of the Soul: 7- The Journey has earned Gold Certification in the UK. Moreover, it is now the group’s 9th album to do so. Even while on hiatus, the boy band continues to stay relevant and consistently achieve new accomplishments.

On January 25, 2025, The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) made a special announcement that BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7- The Journey has officially been certified gold, marking the group’s 9th album to reach this milestone. Gold certifications in the UK are awarded for selling 100,000 units of albums and 400,000 units of singles, as outlined by the BPI.

Map of the Soul: 7- The Journey is BTS’ fourth Japanese album and 8th overall studio album by the band. It consists of Japanese versions of the songs from Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), and Map of the Soul: 7 (2020).

Previously, BTS achieved gold certification in the United Kingdom with several albums, including Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Face Yourself, Love Yourself: Tear, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, Love Yourself: Her, and Proof.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band comprising seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin and J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

Despite being on hiatus, BTS’ Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, and RM followed suit with Right Place, Wrong Person. J-Hope also dropped his second EP titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1. Jin released his much-anticipated debut solo album Happy in 2024.

