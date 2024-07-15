BTS, the K-pop giants of the music industry, are taking over the music scene all over the world. The group is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and is on hiatus, however, they have continued to maintain their position as the most beloved singers. In a recent survey, the group has been determined to top all age categories and become Korea’s representative singer.

BTS tops all age categories for Representative Singer of Korea survey

On July 15, 2024, netizens were discussing on online forums the recent survey conducted titled "Who is the representative singer of Korea?" which included responses from thousands of citizens from the country. Moreover, the targeted audience had an age range from teens to 70s belonging from different regions. Following the calculations, it has been confirmed that BTS has topped every age category from teenagers starting at age 18, to those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and even those 70 and older.

The survey goes on to prove the widespread popularity of the boy band across the country. Although they are not active at the moment, the group is still managing to stay relevant among the audience. The survey has also revealed that between the ages 18 and 19, 6 out of 10 teenagers chose BTS as their answer.

Some of the other artists named following BTS are Cho Yong Pil, Lim Young Woong, Na Hoon Ah, BLACKPINK, IU, NewJeans, PSY and Lee Mi Ja. Artists who received less than 10 percent of the votes are Nam Jin, IVE, aespa, Lee Hyori.

More about BTS

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

