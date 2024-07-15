BTS' Dynamite and BLACKPINK's Boombayah to be included in Despicable Me 4 soundtrack list; Know more

BTS' Dynamite and BLACKPINK's Boombayah have been added to the Despicable Me 4 official soundtrack list. The songs feature in the film and hence have been included. Original soundtrack by Pharrell Williams, Dua Lipa and Elton John's Cold Heart, Pitbull's Freedom, Van Halen's Hot For Teacher and more songs are also a part of the soundtrack.

On July 15, Universal Pictures announced that BTS' Dynamite and BLACKPINK's Boombayah would be included in the official soundtrack list for Despicable Me 4. BTS' Dynamite is an all-English track which was included in their 2020 album BE. The song played a significant role in skyrocketing the popularity of the group. Square One was BLACKPINK’s debut album and includes the title track Boombayah. This was their debut music video and was an instant hit amongst fans.

More about BTS and BLACKPINK

BTS is a K-pop mega-group who have made a name for themselves in the global music industry. The group debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. They are known for hit tracks like Dynamite, Spring Day, Butter and many more. Over the years their tracks have featured in international films and series.

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jin was discharged from his military services in June 2024.

BLACKPINK is a K-pop mega group which debuted in 2016 with Boombayah. They are known for their hits like Pink Venom, Kill This Love and more. They have become global icons and command attention with their extravagant performances and music videos. They are also fashion influences and have set multiple trends over the years. Even after years since their debut, their music remains important.

