BTS contributes an estimated 5 billion USD annually to South Korea's economy with over 40 million albums sold; REPORT

BTS, the global K-pop stars are currently enlisted in the South Korean military but still are managing to make headlines with their global influence. It has recently been reported that the group has sold over 40 million albums and contributed tremendously to the national economy.

On October 7, 2025, The New Yorker released an interview featuring Scooter Braun, Bang Si Hyuk, and more, where they talked about their various career trajectories. While looking back at BTS’ global success, the discussion highlighted the group’s impact on South Korea, where they’ve sold more than forty million albums.

Beyond their record-breaking sales, BTS contributes an estimated five billion dollars annually to the national economy, demonstrating their unparalleled influence as cultural ambassadors and economic drivers. This impressive contribution showcases how BTS’s music transcends entertainment, shaping global perceptions of K-pop and elevating South Korea's presence on the world stage.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan, and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin AND J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

Advertisement

Furthermore, BIGHIT Music has shared that discussions with the members about future activities are ongoing, though specific plans and timing will be revealed once final details are established. With several members currently serving in the military, fans have eagerly awaited updates on BTS's highly anticipated comeback as a full group, expected to begin in 2025.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks BoA’s 15-year record on Billboard Japan Hot 100 with APT becoming highest charting K-pop female soloist