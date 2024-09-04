BTS’ IDOL hits 1.3 billion views on YouTube; becomes fifth music video to do so

BTS, the popular K-pop band, has yet again reached a milestone with their song IDOL, which has garnered a total of 1.3 billion views. It is the group’s fifth music video to achieve that feat, marking their phenomenal popularity worldwide. Although the boy band is currently on hiatus due to being enlisted in the military, their influence on the fans still remains intact.

On September 4, 2024, BTS’ music video IDOL garners 1.3 billion views on YouTube. It makes the group’s fifth video to hit the mark. The song was initially released on August 24, 2018, at 6 p.m. KST. Within 6 years and 10 days, the group has managed to accumulate such a high number of views.

Previously, the group’s music videos for songs such as DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, and MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) achieved the astonishing feat of surpassing 1.3 billion views on YouTube. BTS is known for its huge fandom all around the world and several of their music videos, including Dynamite and Boy With Luv, have reached the billion-view club on the platform. Currently, Fake Love is at 1.2 billion views and it is soon expected to surpass it in a few days.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

Advertisement

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho and aespa file defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang; first trial held on September 2, reveals report