3 new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters on April 10: Bazooka vs Maranamass vs Alappuzha Gymkhana

Get your popcorn ready as Malayalam cinema is back with a bang this week. Three new films are hitting theaters. Bazooka, Maranamass, and Alappuzha Gymkhana are all set to entertain. As each film offers something different, get ready for a fun ride at the cinemas once again.

New Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Bazooka

Cast: Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony

Release date: April 10, 2025

Bazooka is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller marking Deeno Dennis’ directorial debut. It stars Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon and is produced by Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams. Though Dennis began developing a different script in 2018, the final version was announced in April 2023.

The plot of Bazooka follows a cop and a businessman tracking a serial killer through mind games. The cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Neeta Pillai, and others.

2. Maranamass

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny

Release date: April 10, 2025

Maranamass is a Malayalam dark comedy film written and directed by Sivaprasad in his debut. The story revolves around the life of a serial killer, reminiscent of Ripper Chandran, who spreads fear in a city. However, things take a wild turn when the killer, a girl, her lover, and others all end up on the same night bus.

What follows is a series of unexpected events leading to a surprising climax. The film also stars Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, and others in key roles.

3. Alappuzha Gymkhana

Cast: Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval

Release: April 10, 2025

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy that follows a group of youngsters who aim to join college through the sports quota after failing their Plus Two exams. They choose boxing and somehow win a district-level tournament by luck. The story takes a serious turn when they face tougher competition.

The film also stars Ganapathi, Redin Kingsley, and others. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film has a U/A certificate. Meanwhile, the screenplay is by Rahman and Sreeni Saseendran, with dialogues by Ratheesh Ravi.

Which one of these Malayalam movies are you going to watch on April 10? Please let us know in the comments below.

