EXO’s Suho and aespa file defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang; first trial held on September 2, reveals report

Following BTS’ V and Jungkook, now EXO’s Suho and aespa have filed lawsuits against the malicious YouTuber Sojang for defamation and slander. According to reports, she attended the trial on September 2. Meanwhile, in the last few months, she has been sued by many K-pop idols and subsequently attended the hearings.

According to Korean media outlet Newsen’s report on September 4, all four aespa members - Karina, Winter, Ningning, and Giselle along with their agency SM Entertainment filed a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Park (35), the operator of the malicious YouTube channel Sojang. At the same time, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO’s Suho also sued the YouTuber for defamation and slander.

Reportedly, the first trial for the same was held on September 2 at the Incheon District Court. Sojang is being indicted on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation).

For the unversed, Ms. Park is facing many defamation lawsuits for creating at least 23 malicious videos on her YouTube channel Sojang from October 2021 to June 2023. According to reports, she has earned around 250 million KRW in profit by defaming many K-pop idols like aespa, BTS’ V, Jungkook, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and more.

On September 2, she also attended the second hearing of BIGHIT MUSIC’s 90 million KRW defamation lawsuit against her. At the first hearing, she denied slandering the K-pop idols, saying that she created to videos due to public interest.

At the second hearing on September 2, her side again argued that she had no intention of defaming the artists or causing obstruction of business. Her legal representative also claimed that it was not a crime since everything she said in those videos is believed to be true. Staying steady with their argument, Sojang’s side further claimed that all the videos were created based on her personal opinion, therefore her actions can’t be defamatory.

Meanwhile, in January, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and her agency Starship Entertainment also sued the YouTuber. They won a 100 million KRW lawsuit against her. However, Ms. Park’s side filed an appeal. The court decided to refer the case as mediation but the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

