Bhediya director Amar Kaushik addresses difference between Varun Dhawan starrer’s box office and OTT performance: ‘Uss samay Drishyam 2…’

The 2022 film Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, had an underwhelming performance at the box office. However, it received a lot of love on OTT and has become popular over the years. Director Amar Kaushik recently addressed this difference in performance and shared the reasons behind it. He recalled the craze for Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2 during that time.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Amar Kaushik was asked about his opinion on Bhediya’s contrasting performance at the box office and OTT. In response, he shared that there were two things that he realized. The filmmaker first talked about the theatrical release timing. He said that just like Stree 2 was released with two other films, Drishyam 2 had been released at the time of Bhediya.

Amar explained, “Same Bhediya ke sath uss samay Drishyam 2 aayi thi. Aur woh acchi film thi. Jo ek hafte pehle aayi thi aur uski hawa ban chuki thi. Toh jo Stree 2 ke sath second week me hua woh same cheez Drishyam ke saath ho raha tha (Similarly, Drishyam 2 had come with Bhediya. And it was a good movie. It had come a week ago and had hype. So whatever happened with Stree 2 in the second week, the same thing happened with Drishyam).” He added that everyone went to watch the Ajay Devgn starrer in huge numbers.

Advertisement

The director further revealed that he targeted the youth with Bhediya, but it was released during the exam season. He shared that many of the students didn’t even know about the film and discovered it later.

Secondly, Amar Kaushik said that he probably made a ‘niche’ climax where his characters were only shown as animals. He mentioned that he had the option to make Varun Dhawan fight as a human, but then everyone would know he was a shapeshifter. “Fir yeh hote hai ki fir sequel me main kya karunga (Then, I would've thought what I'd do in the sequel),” he added.

The future slate of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe includes Bhediya 2. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Dhawan’s character will also be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal to NOT play villains in Aryan Khan-directed series? Exciting UPDATE