Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 8: Salman Khan-led entertainer FAILS to grow on weekend afternoon

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 8: Salman Khan’s latest action entertainer Sikandar released in theaters recently with huge expectations. The film was released on Eid and while Sikandar did benefit from the national holiday, it failed to hold the same run in the subsequent week owing to the negative reception for the film.

Sikandar Suffers from No Weekend Boost on Sunday

Judging by its trend till now, Sikandar has failed to show any proper growth on its Sunday. Post the morning shows, the afternoon shows continue to show a weekday-like trend. After the film stood constant with Rs 2.75 crore on its Friday and Saturday, a nominal growth of Rs 3 crore is expected from the film on its 2nd Sunday.

Such a trend for this large-scale Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film was highly unexpected. The total India nett of the film currently stands at Rs 89 crore and is slowly eyeing to enter the Rs 100 crore club over its second week. Post the second week, the run for Sikandar is expected to nearly end with the release of another big action entertainer, Sunny Deol starrer Jaat.

Released on the occasion of Eid, Sikandar raked in complete benefits of the holiday period but is now looking to fall flat soon with the end of its first week. The film features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sharman Joshi among the leading cast. The actioner is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film marks the first-ever and much-awaited collaboration of Salman Khan with Tamil director A.R. Murugadoss. The director makes his Bollywood comeback after Akira (2016), a female-centric action thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

