Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner records PHENOMENAL pre-sales, grosses Rs 7 crore

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens very soon. The mass action drama, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is expected to fare well at the box office as the movie is recording substantial advances.

Good Bad Ugly records banger pre-sales of Rs 7 crore

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly polled a banger advance booking with 4 days before the release. The mass actioner registered a smashing Rs 7 crore advances in Tamil Nadu. The data is recorded from around 2000 shows across the state. It has sold over 3.75 lakh tickets until now.

With 4 days still in hand, Good Bad Ugly is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can emerge as the biggest opening of Ajith Kumar's career.

Good Bad Ugly advance booking opens in Sri Lanka on an encouraging note

The advance booking of Good Bad Ugly has opened in Sri Lanka today, April 6. It sold around 2800 tickets in more than 150 shows, grossing slightly over LKR 41 lakh.

If all goes well, the movie will put up a solid total on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

For the uninitiated, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February 2025 but couldn't impress the audience. It ended its box office journey with a disappointing total, thus becoming another flop for the actor. All eyes are now on the audience reception of Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas on April 10

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is hitting the cinemas on April 10th. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

