When Saif Ali Khan asked for dessert in hospital immediately after angioplasty; celeb nutritionist shares, 'He was very particular...'

Saif Ali Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. But it looks like he has a sweet tooth. Celebrity nutritionist Khyati Rupani, who was a dietician at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, recalled her time working with Saif. She shared that the Race actor asked for dessert immediately after his angioplasty in the hospital.

In an interview with Ronak Kotecha, Khyati Rupani remembered when Saif Ali Khan had his angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai years ago. She shared, “He was very particular about, ‘Why is there no dessert?’ I told him, ‘You’ve just had an angioplasty, sir. I’m not going to…’”

However, Khyati revealed that she worked it out. She said that she went to the kitchen and decided to not give Saif the regular desserts. Instead, she asked for healthier desserts like custard and jelly.

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was at the Lilavati Hospital again after he was attacked at his Bandra home. On January 16, 2025, the actor suffered multiple injuries in a scuffle with an intruder. Saif was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan opened up about the incident and shared his health update. She said, “It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The heist thriller is produced by Siddharth Anand, who makes his streaming debut. It is slated to arrive on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saif will also return to the Race franchise for the next installment, Race 4. He will be seen in a face-off against Sidharth Malhotra in the action thriller. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

