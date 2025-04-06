Solo Leveling Season 2: Where to Start Reading The Manga After Finale?
As Season 2 ends with a major turning point, here’s where anime-only fans can start reading the manhwa to continue Jinwoo’s journey. READ
Season 2 of Solo Leveling wrapped up with plenty of action, leaving fans eager to dive deeper into Jinwoo’s journey. After a strong three-month run, the finale teased major developments for the future. For fans wondering where to pick up in the manhwa, the anime covered a solid portion of the story and ended at a critical turning point.
Season 2 adapted the manhwa from chapters 46 to 110. Key arcs included the Red Gate arc, Demon Castle arc, Hunters Guild arc, the second Demon Castle visit, and finally, the explosive Jeju Island arc. Episode 13 of Season 2 ends with Jinwoo stepping into what seems like a routine B-rank gate, until it transforms into a red gate. This moment, lifted directly from chapter 110, marks the close of season 1 in the original manhwa.
Those looking to continue the story should begin reading from chapter 111. The next arc introduces Jinwoo’s decision to form his own guild, the Ahjin Guild, alongside Yoo Jinho. But things soon turn serious when Jinwoo’s sister, Jinah, is caught in a monster attack at school. The stakes get personal as Jinwoo must save the students while managing his new responsibilities.
As of now, Solo Leveling Season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed. Based on the one-year gap between the first two seasons, fans are hopeful for a 2026 release. However, with director Shunsuke Nakashige reportedly working on other projects, delays are possible.
Despite the wait, the stunning animation and faithful adaptation by A-1 Pictures have earned praise from viewers. If quality remains the focus, fans seem ready to wait a bit longer for what promises to be another exciting season. Both seasons of Solo Leveling (totaling 25 episodes) are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
For manga readers, chapter 111 marks the beginning of a new phase in Jinwoo’s rise as the most powerful hunter. We will update this section with more intel on the series as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
