Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash goes incognito as she steps out with him amid ongoing IPL matches; VIRAL VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been consistently making waves on the internet with their swirling link-up rumors. Though the two have maintained a stoic silence on speculations, the internet users often end up finding reasons to believe that they’re dating. Most recently, adding fuel to the fire, the duo was spotted and the video went viral on the internet in no time.

On April 6, Yuzvendra Chahal and his rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash were spotted together. In a video going viral on the internet, the duo was seen waiting in a hotel lobby with other team members. The video which is recorded from afar features the duo indulged in a chat with one more of their team members. In addition to this, we can see other members of Punjab Kings’ team and their head coach, Ricky Ponting in the video too.

It is worth-mentioning that in the viral video, Yuzvendra was seen in a pink t-shirt paired with denim pants. He was seen carrying a bag and a bag pack on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Mahvash disguised herself in a gray tracksuit with a red cap on her head. She also covered her face with a mask.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash get spotted together

Reacting to the video, several internet users dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal was recently in Chandigarh for the IPL match of his team Punjab Kings with Rajastha Royals. The match was held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium at Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Ahead of match, Chahal had also posted a selfie on his social media handle expressing, "Match Day Jai Mata Di."

Take a look

On the other hand, amidst their dating rumors, RJ Mahvash claimed that she is currently single and expressed her skepticism about the idea of marriage in today’s world. She went on to mention that she has put the idea of marriage on hold for now as she finds the idea difficult to relate to at this point in her life.

Yuzvendra Chahal who was previously married to content creator Dhanashree Verma since 2020. However, they officially parted ways last month on March 20, 2025.

