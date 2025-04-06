Lee Jong Suk reveals giving girlfriend 'no reason for doubt' while dating; fans say IU found her ‘real-life Gwan Shik’

Lee Jong Suk has once again melted hearts with his sincerity and charm, this time by opening up about love, trust, and what it truly means to be a 'genuine man.' The actor, who is currently in a relationship with singer-actress IU, sat down for an interview where he was asked a seemingly simple but deeply revealing question: “What is a ‘genuine man’ according to Lee Jong Suk?”

His response, both thoughtful and endearing, quickly made waves among fans. “Someone who doesn't give their partner any reason for doubt or suspicion to start,” Lee Jong Suk answered, in a calm tone and reflection. “Someone whose presence alone can cut your anxiety in half. But I guess that's more up to you than the guy. To trust someone that much.”

His introspective take showed a rare vulnerability, acknowledging that trust in relationships is a two-way street; one that requires both emotional stability and personal healing. Then, with a laugh that lightened the mood, he cheekily added, “A genuine man is... me!”

The playful yet confident remark immediately captured the attention of fans online, sparking a flood of affectionate reactions. Many applauded his honest and emotionally intelligent answer, pointing out how it reflected the maturity and depth he’s known for. Others found his light-hearted self-affirmation incredibly charming, especially in the context of his current relationship.

Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed their relationship to the public at the end of 2022, and since then, the couple has been admired not only for their individual accomplishments but also for the quiet strength of their romance. They've kept things low-key, avoiding flashy displays while still supporting one another behind the scenes.

On social media, fans couldn’t stop gushing about his words. Others expressed how refreshing it was to hear a male celebrity speak so openly about emotional responsibility in relationships. Moreover, some fans began comparing Lee Jong Suk to Gwan Shik: the lovesick, gentle character played by Park Bo Gum opposite IU in When Life Gives You Tangerines. In the series, Gwan Shik quietly adores IU’s character, offering her unwavering love and comfort, much like how Lee Jong Suk described a 'genuine man.'

With one thoughtful answer and a wink of self-confidence, Lee Jong Suk reminded the world that being a genuine man isn’t about perfection; it’s about presence, honesty, and the quiet strength to love without fear. And judging by the internet’s reaction, he’s living proof of his own words.

