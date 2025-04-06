Malavika Mohanan BREAKS SILENCE on 33 year age gap with Mohanlal in Hridayapoorvam

Malavika Mohanan is excited to work with Mohanlal for the first time in Hridayapoorvam. A few days ago, she even shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s sets, and fans couldn’t keep calm. However, a troll criticised the veteran Malayalam actor for romancing a woman half his age in the movie.

The social media user wrote, "65 year old man playing the love interest of a 30 year old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don't fit their ages?"

Malavika Mohanan responded to the criticism by asking why people assumed her character was a love interest, urging them not to judge her or the film based on half-baked assumptions.

In her words, "Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half baked baseless assumptions."

Take a look at the comment below:

Meanwhile, talking about her film Hridayapoorvam in a social media post, Malavika Mohanan mentioned that she completed the first schedule of the movie. She further described the experience as unforgettable and said that while film sets usually bring a mix of friends or colleagues, this one felt more like a family.

According to her, the time spent on the project was joyful, and comforting. Malavika shared that the experience left her feeling deeply content. Watching Mohanlal and Sathyan perform, she said, was a learning opportunity. She admired their talent and the respectful way they worked.

Malavika also recalled spending a peaceful month in Thekkady, surrounded by tea estates and hills. She often drank lemon tea to stay warm in the evenings. Before ending her message, she appreciated the assistant directors, saying their support was crucial to the film.

On the work front, Malavika will next be seen in Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, Karthi's Sardar 2, and Hridayapoorvam. Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in L2 Empuraan and has multiple upcoming projects including Drishyam 3.

