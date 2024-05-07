Stray Kids to embark on 40-stop world tour; Tommy Hilfiger accidentally drops announcement at Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids made history as they walked down the 2024 Met Gala carpet, becoming the first K-pop group to do so. The global stars have made a name for themselves and their charm could not even be ignored by Tommy Hilfiger who not only praised the group but also gave a spoiler about their upcoming activities.

Stray Kids' world tour plans accidentally revealed by Tommy Hilfiger

On May 6, Stray Kids became the first K-pop to walk down the Met Gala carpet. The members were clad in custom Tommy Hilfiger for the event. During an interview with Stray Kids and Tommy Hilfiger, the designer commented that Stray Kids are modern and global superstars with a huge fanbase. Not only did he appreciate the group, but he also spilled out a spoiler.

Tommy Hilfiger revealed that Stary Kids would be embarking on a 40-city world tour. The group wrapped their Manic World Tour in 2023 which attracted thousands of fans with 42 shows.

As the designer revealed the secret, the fans joked about members' funny reaction to the accidental slip. Here are a few fan reactions.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids came into being in 2017 through JYP Entertainment's reality show. The group comprises members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They officially debuted in March 2018 with the EP I Am Not. Their most recent release was the EP Rock-Star, which dropped on November 10, along with the music video for its title track, Lalala.

Stray Kids is gearing up for a comeback this June, as per recent reports, marking their first return since their November 2023 album. The group has also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on their upcoming track Lose My Breath, slated for release on May 10.

The group will be headlining the international music festivals I-Days in Milan on July 12, BST Hyde Park in London on July 14, and Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

