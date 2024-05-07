Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 5th accused for aiding shooters

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide, firing, and weapons.

New updates keep coming in about the Salman Khan house firing case as the investigation continues. Previously, two shooters and two arms suppliers had been arrested in the case after the incident shocked the nation.

Now, it has been learned that another accused has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The individual was reportedly aiding the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

5th accused arrested in Salman Khan house firing case for helping shooters

Today, May 7, a new development has taken place in the ongoing investigation about the April 14 open firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The news agency ANI reported that the fifth accused was arrested in the case by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Apparently, he was helping the previously arrested shooters.

The above-mentioned portal’s tweet on X read, “Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the 5th accused in this case from Rajasthan, the name of the arrested accused is Mohammad Chaudhary. He helped the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, provide money, and do recce.”

Talking about the proceedings, the tweet further added, “Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made: Mumbai Crime Branch.”

Have a look at the tweet!

More about other accused arrested in relation to firing outside Salman Khan’s house

First, the two shooters, identified as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were arrested during the investigation. Later, two men named Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan were nabbed from Punjab. They were said to have supplied guns to the shooters.

Recently, Anuj Thapan was reported to have died by suicide in police custody. His brother Abhishek Thapan alleged foul play and told the above-mentioned news agency, “He was not the kind who could have committed suicide. He was murdered by police. We want justice. He worked as a truck helper." The suicide is being investigated by the State CID.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: JJ Hospital concludes deceased accused Anuj Thapan’s post-mortem