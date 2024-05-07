Larry Birkhead Shares Sweet Photo With Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead On Their Way Back From Kentucky Derby 2024; See Here

Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead tick off a family tradition. The father-daughter duo are celebrating their traditional trip to Louisville for the annual Kentucky Derby with a riveting post on Instagram. The Birkheads got back home on Sunday, May 5 after wrapping up their thrilling weekend.

Giving fans intriguing glimpses of every segment of their 2024 Derby trip, Birkhead posted multiple posts over the weekend. However, the latest post showed him and Dannielynn seated on an airplane, flying back home, ending the trip on and with a special note.

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead adorably wrap up Derby weekend

The 51-year-old father posed with Dannielynn for a selfie while on their flight back from his hometown Louisville. Birkhead, who shares his 17-year-old daughter with late actress Anne Nicole Smith, leaned in to fit the frame with his adorable daughter smiling brightly. He sported a cap and a blue polo T-shirt whereas Dannielynn looked cool in a black graphic T-shirt, paired with headphones and a messy hairdo.

“On our way back home from a great @kentuckyderby weekend,” the photographer announced in the caption. But that was not all for the third and final post of their Derby extravaganza. Birkhead was greeted with a special note of appreciation for his courageous effort to fly despite being scared. He attached a picture of the note on the second slide. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Since I am scared to fly, I got a note for being a good boy. Thanks Kirsten @delta,” Larry wrote crediting Delta Air Lines for their hospitality.

Advertisement

The father-daughter pair annually pay tribute to their family tradition of attending the Kentucky Derby on Instagram. Held in Larry’s hometown Louisville, the renowned horse race is also where he met his late ex-partner, Anne Nicole Smith, per Yahoo. To be precise, they met at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, the event that Larry and Dannielynn recently attended on May 3, Friday.

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn show off Derby's looks

The Kentucky Derby weekend kickstarted on May 3, Friday, and the duo had their iconic looks ready for both, the Barnstable Brown Gala and the official race day. As expected, they shared glimpses from the events, flaunting their looks while posing together.

Danielynn donned an iconic Janet Jackson gown for the Brown Gala that her father once got her at an auction by the star. Birkhead dazzled in a grey suit complete with a black tie. Whereas the official Kentucky Derby race day had the teenager looking ravishing in a red frilled-gown, that Birkhead claimed was inspired by Dannielynn’s favorite character, Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo, per the caption. The patriarch put on his stylish grey suit once again but with a purple twist on his printed tie. He also revealed Dannielynn had a hasty haircut in the morning.

“Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…” Birkhead noted in the caption.

Larry Birkhead and his daughter lead tranquil lives in Florida, where he works as a photographer and real estate agent, per Yahoo. He is protective of their private lives and thus, rejected participating in the Netflix documentary based on Dannielynn’s mother, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, released in May 2023.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dannielynn Birkhead? Everything To Know About Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter As She Attends Kentucky Derby 2024