‘Fashion icons’: 10 fan reactions to Stray Kids' stunning debut at Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids has made history as the first-ever K-pop boy group to grace the revered green carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. The eight boys made a striking appearance in dapper suits, adhering to a blue, white, and red theme overall. Fans were beyond excited to see their favorite K-pop band take the stage at such a prestigious event. Here are 10 plus reactions to Stray Kids attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Celebrating Stray Kids' appearance at Met Gala 2024

Fans were overjoyed to witness the historic moment of the rising boy band Stray Kids becoming the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. Looking back at their journey, fans couldn't help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride for the group's achievements.

Their smiles

While all the members of Stray Kids opted for a more smoldering and straight-faced look in pictures, Hyunjin stood out as the only one smiling, adding a touch of warmth and cheerfulness to the group's ensemble.

Stray Kids' entry at the venue

Fans found it adorable that Stray Kids walked out onto the green carpet one by one, each member having their own moment in the spotlight.

Fans cheering for Stray Kids meeting others

Fans were ecstatic at the idea of Stray Kids relishing the event, steering clear of any negativity, and having the opportunity to meet their favorite celebrities. With the Met Gala hosting some of the biggest names in entertainment, fans imagined the excitement for the group as they mingled with their idols.

Feelings sinking in

Fans were so elated they couldn't fully process the fact that Stray Kids had become the FIRST KPOP GROUP to attend the Met Gala. The magnitude of the moment was simply too overwhelming for them to comprehend.

Booked and Busy

Despite encountering a minor roadblock with disrespectful paparazzi, fans highlighted how Stray Kids continuously have one event after another, showcasing their busy and thriving schedule in the industry.

Global superstars

Achievement after achievement, fans celebrated Stray Kids' global success by creating edits showcasing their iconic presence on the green carpet.

Felix and Seungmin interacting

The adorable interaction between Felix and Seungmin was heartwarming to witness, as they were seen guiding each other during the event.

Search trends rising

After attending the event as global fashion icons, Stray Kids saw a significant increase in search trends, which comes as no surprise given their dedicated fanbase and widespread popularity around the world.

Stray Kids as fashion icons

Stray Kids has been making waves in the music industry as one of the top fourth-generation K-pop groups. From winning VMAs to holding major global concerts, they have become an undeniable force in both music and K-pop. With their historic appearance at the Met Gala 2024, they have also earned the title of fashion icon, solidifying their influence beyond just music.