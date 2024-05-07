Met Gala 2024: Sydney Sweeney Leaves Behind Her Signature Blonde Hair To Embrace Dark Bob For Fashion’s Biggest Night

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s 2024 Met Gala look was one for the ages. The actress opted for a darker look to style with her powder blue Miu Miu gown while attending the Gala on Monday. The actress graced the green carpet in a stunning and sophisticated dress that exemplified the event’s dress code: The Garden of Time.

Looking a million bucks, she wore a baby blue Miu Miu ball gown with a full tulle skirt that had delicately embroidered flowers on it. It had a massive train for added drama, and she amplified her look even more with black opera gloves. However, the star of the show was her hair, which was a black bob with fringe rather than the usual blonde.

More details about Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look

Sydney Sweeney donned a black wig that matched the black flower detailing adorning her gown, which she accessorized with black latex gloves and a veil decorated with pearls. (The veil appeared to be removed once she hit the carpet.) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A video posted before she hit the green carpet showed her waving at fans while departing the Carlyle Hotel. Sweeney’s team lifted her skirt as she got into a sprinter fan, taking her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event was held.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the actress coordinated with this year's theme, which aligned with the event's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Sydney Sweeney has not missed even one Met Gala since her debut in May 2022

Sydney Sweeney has not missed even one Met Gala since she made her debut appearance in 2022, wearing a white Tory Burch dress featuring her signature Sweeney corset bodice. The 2022 Met Gala theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion and had a gilded glamor and white-tie dress code.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Sweeney wore a Miu Miu baby doll pink dress styled with jewels and accented by a gauzy black bow at the front. She carried the theme through to her hairstyle by pinning another black bow on top of her voluminous blowout.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say