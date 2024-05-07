'Where Are You?': Internet Misses Blake Lively As Met Gala 2024 Draws To A Close

The 2024 Met Gala is coming to an end and fans of the iconic fashion event were stunned by many sensational looks from celebrities that walked the green carpet. However, a lot of fans felt that the Met Gala was not complete this year, as some of their all-time favorite celebrities skipped last night’s event, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, and of course, Blake Lively.

Blake Lively has amazed fans with her theme-appropriate glamorous looks on the Met carpet for many years. However, this year’s attendance marked her second absence in a row, and fans were not happy.

Fans mourn the absence of Blake Lively as the event draws to an end

People who have been watching and following the Met Gala for a few years know that Blake Lively is one of the stars who always stun with their iconic looks. But the Metropolitan Museum of Art missed her presence for the second year in a row as the 38-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds were nowhere to be seen even as the event drew to a close.

Blake Lively also did not attend last year’s Met Gala but did post a picture of herself in her bathroom which let the fans know that the star was pretty busy with her new baby. Fans had hoped that this year, they would get to see Blake in one of her iconic custom looks again, but unfortunately, that did not happen.

Many fans took to social media to voice their disappointment at her absence from the Met Gala. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “blake lively where are you?” just as the event was coming to an end.

Another user said, “the met gala can’t be over yet cause where’s blake lively.” A third user expressed, “met gala is incomplete without the queen of gala blake lively herself.”

Many other fans also mourned the fact that they did not get to see Blake Lively walk the red carpet in one of her glamorous looks once more.

Blake Lively has awed the audience with many legendary Met looks

The fans of the star were right to be disappointed as Blake Lively, who has attended the Met Gala since its inauguration in 2008 has been one of the people who have consistently stunned with her looks. One of her most celebrated looks was her custom Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala whose theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Blake was truly able to capture the essence of the theme with her floor-length embellished gown with a dramatic train and her iconic headpiece designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Her most recent Met appearance was at the 2022 gala where the actress served as the co-chair of the event. The theme for the year was Gilded Glamour and the actress floored the fans once again with her theme-appropriate custom Versace look.

Not only did her dress embody the essence of Gilded Age New York City complete with the draping and her seven-tiered headpiece which was inspired from The Statue of Liberty. Blake took people’s breaths away while walking the carpet with Reynolds as she opened her gown and let it fall into a cascading train of aqua that covered the steps of the Met.

Fans were understandably upset about Lively being absent from this year’s grandeur as they felt robbed of another iconic look for the history books. However, many stars were able to capture the essence of the event with their looks and stunned the audience.

Hopefully, we will be able to see stars like Blake and Rihanna again at the Met Gala next year.

