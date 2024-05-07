90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Season 8: Is Angela Deem Still Part Of The Cast? Find Out

Months of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi missing from the plotline of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? set off rumors about the couple getting fired from the show. But, there is little truth to that. The couple have clutched onto the official cast list of Happily Ever After? Season 8 ever since it debuted on TLC on March 17, 2024.

Deem recently established that she will be returning to the reality show on a YouTube live stream and while responding to fans’ speculation on social media. But the official confirmation came with the release of the official synopsis of Happily Ever After Season 8.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi mark their return to show

Much drama went down between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, from the latter's visa acquirement problems and sudden disappearance, plus Deem threatening divorce ahead of Season 8’s launch on TLC in March 2024. However, the 57-year-old reality star claimed on YouTuber Auntie’s Advice’s live stream on April 26, Friday that she was returning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I am not fired. I am here to tell y’all … I’m not fired. I’m coming soon,” Deem said. The couple recently went missing from the show’s roster of episodes, not featuring in any of the March 24th or March 31st episodes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Before the official synopsis of Season 8 Episode 10 came out, Deem had contested fans’ comments about her getting fired from the reality show and asked them to “stay tuned.” The synopsis of Episode 10, titled The Couple Grim, is scheduled to air on May 19, 2024, Sunday. It will mark the much-awaited return of Angela and Michael. The couple’s segment on the official synopsis reads,

“Everything is on the line for Angela and Michael as his final visa interview approaches.”

The spin-off series, 90 Day: The Last Resort ended without revealing the results of Michael’s final visa interview, following which they would move to the U.S. But fans of the show later shared pictures of the couple out in restaurants, and shopping for Christmas 2023 together at Walmart, per Reddit user lexi4020.

Deem and Ilesanmi are expected to replace couple Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ in Happily Ever After?, per Screen Rant.

When did Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi first appear on 90 Day Fiancé?

First appeared in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018, Deem and Ilesami’s volatile relationship has gauged significant viewership throughout, but their recent absence from the show led to speculation of them getting kicked out as cast members. Their debut appearance was received with much intrigue due to their age and nationality diversity.

Ilesanmi hails from Nigeria and is 22 years younger than Deem, who has earned a reputation for lying about her age, per sources. The couple first connected on Facebook messenger after which Deem flew out all the way to Nigeria to meet him in person.

A former nurse, Deem shares two daughters with her ex-husband of three years and six grandchildren. She noted her first marriage as a bad experience, never wanting to “marry again after him, ever” but Ilesanmi seemingly changed it. Only to circle back to another divorce years later after Ilesanmi alleged her of traumatizing him in the relationship.

The new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs on May 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiance: Exploring Ashley Michelle's Weight Loss Journey As Before And After Photos Go Viral