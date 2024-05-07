Stray Kids gets disrespected by paparazzi at 2024 Met Gala; Fans criticize photographers for offensive comments

Stray Kids attended the 2024 Met Gala, becoming the first K-pop group with all members to walk on the carpet. While the K-pop boy group made history, fans noticed that some paparazzi were quite rude towards the members and made some offensive remarks. Not only did they comment on their expressions but also assumed that they didn't understand English. Here is what happened.

Stray Kids disrespected by paparazzi at Met Gala 2024

On May 6, Stray Kids attended the 2024 Met Gala and were wearing custom Tommy Hilfiger for the event. Fans noticed that some paparazzi acted rudely towards the members and also made offensive comments. One photographer was heard saying that the K-pop idols had the most emotionless faces and another remarked that they looked like robots. When the group did their outfit reveal, the first also exclaimed, "Now, let’s do it with feeling!".

Another also asked them to jump as they yelled, "Everybody jump.". A paparazzi was also heard saying, "How do you say right in Korean?" as they assumed that the members don't speak English, coming off as ignorant.

Fans called this behaviour racist, disrespectful, and rude and voiced their displeasure. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The members were clad in customary Tommy Hilfiger attire for the event. During an interview, Tommy Hilfiger revealed that Stary Kids would be embarking on a 40-city world tour. The group wrapped up their Manic World Tour in 2023, which attracted thousands of fans with 42 shows.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show by JYP Entertainment in 2017. The group includes Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They officially debuted in March 2018 with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was the EP Rock-Star, which came out on November 10, accompanied by a music video for its title track, Lalala.

Recent reports indicate that Stray Kids is preparing for a comeback this June, their first since their November 2023 album. They've also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on an upcoming track, Lose My Breath, scheduled for release on May 10.

The group is set to headline several international music festivals: I-Days in Milan on July 12, BST Hyde Park in London on July 14, and Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids to embark on 40-stop world tour; Tommy Hilfiger accidentally drops announcement at Met Gala 2024