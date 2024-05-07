Met Gala 2024: How Rihanna And Katy Perry Won The Internet Even Without Attending The Fashion Eve

The night of fashion, the night of glamor– Met Gala 2024 witnessed Hollywood A-listers making some dazzling appearances. Many big names attended the event; from Zendaya to Chris Hemsworth to Jennifer Lopez among several others.

But two prominent names in the industry– Rihanna and pop singer Katy Perry were not seen. Although they were not present at the event, they managed to steal the limelight, in a different way.

Katy Perry won the internet without even attending Met Gala 2024

The 2024 Met Gala, one of fashion's most anticipated events, was the setting for a surprising twist involving AI-generated images. While social media was buzzing with pictures of celebrities on the green carpet, images of pop star Katy Perry started circulating on platform X. Despite the spread of these images, official photo agencies and Vogue did not have any evidence that Perry was in attendance.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Controversial Met Gala Looks That Sparked Sharp Debates Ft. Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish & More

One AI-generated image "showed Perry in a gold corset with a large key, coupled with a garden skirt." Fans were quick to share the photo, assuming it was genuine, but it was soon revealed to be fake.

Another image that went viral depicted the American Idol judge wearing a stunning white ballgown, its hem covered in moss and flowers. This image also turned out to be doctored. Fans noticed discrepancies, like the backdrop not matching the actual decor from the 2024 Met Gala, leading to suspicions about the image's authenticity.

Upon further inspection, the staircase where Perry seemed to be posing came from a previous year’s Met Gala. It was clear that the image had been manipulated, further proving the challenges of discerning real from fake in the era of advanced AI technology.

Rihanna was also absent but took the spotlight

Katy Perry wasn't the only celebrity subject to AI-related confusion. Similar online rumors swirled about Rihanna, a Met Gala regular known for her iconic fashion statements. However, unlike the AI-generated Perry photos, reports of Rihanna's absence were accurate.

PEOPLE magazine reported that Rihanna planned to sit the event out after she got the flu. RiRi planned to attend the event and even told Extra that her look was going to be “real simple.”

Her absence was felt by many, as Rihanna has gained a reputation as the "queen of the Met Gala" due to her iconic and unforgettable looks in previous years. Unfortunately, her health issue kept her away from the red carpet, leaving fans disappointed but understanding.

These AI-generated images raise questions about the impact of artificial intelligence on event coverage and celebrity presence. As technology advances, distinguishing between real and manipulated images becomes increasingly challenging. This incident at the 2024 Met Gala is a reminder to be cautious about the images we see online and to verify information from reliable sources.

What is the Met Gala 2024 theme?

This year's theme for the Met Gala stems from the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's latest exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

"When an item of clothing enters our collection, its status is changed irrevocably. What was once a vital part of a person's lived experience is now a motionless 'artwork' that can no longer be worn or heard, touched, or smelled. The exhibition endeavors to reanimate these artworks by re-awakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, affording visitors sensorial 'access' to rare historical garments and rarefied contemporary fashions," curator Andrew Bolton said.

Bolton added, "By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life."

Imagine a breathtaking garden where different eras of fashion bloom alongside each other. This was the essence of The Garden of Time, the dress code of this year's Met Gala.

