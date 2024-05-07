One Punch Man Season 3: How Studio JC Staff Can Fix Season 2's Biggest Problems This Time

One of the biggest differences between the first and the second seasons of the One Punch Man anime adaptation was the animation studio, The first season was animated by Studio Madhouse and was an absolute smash hit with the fans of ONE and Yusuke Murata’s manga. However, things changed in season 2.

JC Staff Animation Studio was responsible for the second season of the anime, and it was underwhelming, to say the least. The studio made some errors that were hard to overlook for the die-hard fans of this action-comedy manga. The fact that the same studio is also responsible for the upcoming third season of the One Punch Man anime is making the fans a bit cautious even though the season is set to cover the Monster Association arc, which is one of the best arcs of the manga.

What did JC Staff do to earn the distrust of fans?

Since MAdhouse's adaptation was such a success amongst fans, people were wholly optimistic about JC Staff also doing the One Punch Man story justice. However, due to some errors on the part of the studio, many of the high-tension action scenes fell flat. Even though a lot of people were mad about it, the actual animation was not the problem in season 2, but rather some underlying issues.

One of the most talked about issues about season 2 of the anime was its poor frame perception. Frame perception refers to which part of a particular scene needs to be emphasized compared to the other parts to make the scenes feel more alive and interesting. JC Staff's failure to do this resulted in a lot of scenes that were supposed to be high-tension but fell flat, resulting in a poor story dynamic.

The story, thus, felt quite uninteresting in some places even though they were some of the best scenes from the manga. The part where Saitama and Suiryu fight during the tournament was one of the scenes that was ruined for the fans. A lot of fans also complained about the highly saturated sound effects of the season, which resulted in a poor audio-visual experience.

How can JC Staff redeem themselves in season 3?

Even after all of this, there is a big chance for JC Staff to redeem themselves in the eyes of the audience if they do the upcoming season the proper justice. Since it is one of the most beloved arcs of the story, fans will be justifiably more disappointed and angry if the quality is ruined because of lackluster animation.

The studio especially needs to fix its animation sequence and study the scenes properly to make sure they are putting importance on the correct subject which will help build tension. Upcoming scenes such as the fight between Royal Ripper and Garou will not only have to be well woven into the storyline but also animated well so that fans can enjoy the action scenes. Moreover, the studio also needs to improve its comedic timing as the beloved anime series is known as much for its comedy as its action. If JC Studio successfully changes these things, then the chance of winning the fans over will increase drastically and people will be even more excited about the upcoming seasons.

