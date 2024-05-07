Met Gala 2024: Colman Domingo Honors Late Actor Chadwick Boseman and Journalist Andre Leon Talley With His Look

While celebrities arrived at the most important event in the fashion industry donning a look never seen before, Colman Domingo went ahead and did something that impressed a lot of people.

Well, what would be a better place than the Met Gala itself to remember two of the most iconic legends passed in recent years? Domingo honored actor Chadwick Boseman and journalist Andre Leon Talley with his look at the event.

Colman Domingo honors Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Talley

Met Gala is a prime event for the celebrities from the movie as well as the fashion industry. As it still welcomes great names associated with the above-stated industries, it has been a home to late stars as well.

While making a presence on the green carpet at the event that was held on May 6, Colman Domingo didn’t just make sure to put on an outfit that went along with the theme decided for this year but also paid his respect to the two most loved icons.

Wearing a uniquely designed dress that also had a white cape, the Euphoria star paid tribute to two black stars. His attire was in remembrance of journalist André Leon Talley as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe star and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

While opening up about his looks, he said to Live From E!, "They both wore capes when they were at the Met." Recalling the two great black icons, The Color Purple actor also added that he donned this look as he “wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well."

Domingo further went on to say that everything he does has to be “for the culture,” adding, “It's gotta be more than just for me.”

Colman Domingo at Met Gala 2024

While paying tribute to the two late legends, one could see Colman Domingo wearing a white cape along with an oversized, white-and-black Willy Chavarria suit. This attire looked more special with the diamond earrings and some silver rings, which went well with the bouquet wrapped in a black satin cloth, making it a perfect outfit that went with the Garden of Time theme of the event.

As excited as he was to come ahead with the tribute, he was eager to meet his tablemates at the event, Cardi B and Erykah Badu.

Speaking to the publication, he expressed that he has never met the WAP singer and that he “might just expire right there at the table."

