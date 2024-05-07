‘Wet Gala’: Doja Cat Alludes To Her Second Met Gala 2024 Look On Instagram Story

Doja Cat looked like an absolute white goddess at the Met Gala 2024. The actress donned a see-through ensemble for the biggest fashion event, which made her look drenched. To complete her look, she applied striking makeup, including glitter tears that cascaded down her face, giving the impression that her mascara had run from water.

“I know that people were going to do flowers, so my flower of choice was the most-used flower, and it’s cotton,” the star told Entertainment Tonight of her poetic interpretation of the Garden of Time dress code.

More about Doja Cat and her dramatic pre-green carpet looks this year

Previously, before the main Met Gala event, the singer didn't shy away from unique pre-carpet fashion choices. Before heading to the museum steps, she was spotted leaving the Mark Hotel wearing a short, towel-like dress and a Crown Affair hair towel, presumably to change into her green-carpet outfit.

While the outfit looked out of place for someone just stepping out of the shower, her dazzling necklace and earrings were hardly standard bathtime attire. However, this wasn't the singer's first skin-baring look of the day either, as she stepped out in a sheer, raincoat-like ensemble and nude shapewear while arriving at the same hotel where most of the Hollywood A-list celebrities stayed.

Throwback to details about Doja Cat's last year's Met Gala look

At last year's Met Gala, Doja Cat went all out for her debut. She committed to the Karl Lagerfeld theme by fully transforming into a feline to channel the late fashion designer's beloved cat, Choupette.

In addition to sporting an Oscar de la Renta gown with a feathered train and a hood adorned with bedazzled cat ears, the singer even wore a prosthetic cat nose to completely embody the pampered pet. She canceled out the facial prosthetics she wore to the Met Gala and instead opted for intense black eyeliner, lashes, and pink lipstick.

Moreover, Doja Cat has a wild history of experimenting with bold fashion and makeup looks. From the transparent dress and full-body tattoos she wore to the 2024 Grammys at the time she stepped out in metallic gold body paint during Paris Fashion Week.

In 2022, she even went live on social media, shaving her hair and eyebrows off, and then went on to wear an outfit made of full hair extensions for Coachella 2024. We are in awe of Doja and her confidence, and we are certain she will grab headlines with this outfit this year at fashion's biggest night.

