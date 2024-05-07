Met Gala 2024: Pamela Anderson Makes Her Debut In Elegant Oscar de la Renta Gown; Says, 'It Means A Lot'

Pamela Anderson, who has never been to the Met Gala before finally made her debut this year. Sporting a stunning nude gown designed by Oscar de la Renta, the 56-year-old actress made her Met Gala debut in diamonds and full glam. Anderson showed up at the event recently after Naked Gun reboot was announced where she is set to join Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson makes a dreamy green carpet debut at the Met Gala 2024

Pamela Anderson had a stunning first appearance at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She walked up the steps in an amazing Oscar de la Renta nude gown that included visible safety pins and draped off her right shoulder with a sheer fabric that ruched delicately around her midsection and flowed into a train.

The dress' asymmetrical charm was highlighted by several strands of diamonds, with crystals scattered subtly across its hip. Completing the ensemble – which boasted almost 200 carats worth of diamonds from sponsor Pandora, for whom she is an ambassador – was her signature loose updo adorned with nude feathers to match the look.

For someone who normally sports minimalist makeup, this time around Anderson went all out with some casual glam courtesy of makeup icon Pat McGrath — quite the surprising choice for a Baywatch star known for her understated elegance (even at high-profile events).

She noted her previous distance from the world of fashion and her newfound willingness to fully embrace it. Looking back on how far she’s come in terms of fashion recognition, Anderson told The New York Times, "I can imagine that in the past I was not someone she would ever take a second look at."

She feels grateful for being acknowledged by Anna Wintour. The actress said that it means a lot to her to have received an invitation to the Met Gala 2024. Sticking right to the Met Gala 2024 theme rather meaningfully, Anderson looked incredible at the event as she reawakened her zeal for fashion.

About the Met Gala 2024 theme and exhibition

This year’s theme – The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name – explores the relationship between time and nature while leaving plenty of room for interpretation among attendees.

Additionally, The Garden of Time ties in with the spring exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at the Costume Institute. The showcase will feature around 250 pieces spanning four centuries from their collection; each item will be linked visually by nature-inspired iconography symbolizing fashion’s fleetingness, according to a release.

Moreover, various modern technologies such as cutting-edge tools, artificial intelligence, and computer-generated imagery (in addition to traditional formats like x-rays, video animation, light projection and immersive soundscapes) are integrated throughout the exhibit’s presentation alongside one another.

